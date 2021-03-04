Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Grows By 156.0%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 156.0% from the January 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRAFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 55,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,000. Sandfire Resources America has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

