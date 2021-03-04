Short Interest in Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Declines By 47.8%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 385,400 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the January 28th total of 738,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 350.4 days.

STZHF traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $22.43. 3,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. Stelco has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

STZHF has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stelco from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stelco from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

