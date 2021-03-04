Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Decreases By 44.4%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the January 28th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 49.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.