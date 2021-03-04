Short Interest in Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Rises By 69.0%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the January 28th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Shares of TGAN stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. Transphorm has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $50.00.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.