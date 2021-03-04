Short Interest in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Decreases By 64.8%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the January 28th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

UGP traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.43. 233,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,309. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 1,518.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,085 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,199,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 290,408 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,001,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 158,852 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 652.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 84,061 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

