Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Increases By 119.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 119.5% from the January 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $136.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $138.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.53.

