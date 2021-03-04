Short Interest in VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Increases By 250.0%

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VeriTeQ stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. VeriTeQ has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

About VeriTeQ

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices.

