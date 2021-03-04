Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIEGY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

SIEGY traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $79.96. The company had a trading volume of 142,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,381. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. The company has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

