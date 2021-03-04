Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Director Sells C$66,900.00 in Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.30, for a total value of C$66,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,317,261.

TSE SW traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 78,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.17. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$737.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SW. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

