Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,138 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,771 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $63,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

PBCT opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

