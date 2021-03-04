Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,496 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 146.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF opened at $53.88 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

