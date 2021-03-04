Sigma Planning Corp Invests $331,000 in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HL opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

