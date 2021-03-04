Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $287,000 Investment in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 98,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 353.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $200.99 million, a P/E ratio of -269.73 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource Co. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

GORO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.