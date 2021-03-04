Sigma Planning Corp Sells 483 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $123.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.