Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Raised to $180.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLAB. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $151.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 503.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 36.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

