Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Trading Down 7.4%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s stock price fell 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $138.73 and last traded at $139.97. 683,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 354,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $55,841,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after acquiring an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 491.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 78,833 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

