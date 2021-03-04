Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.92. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 226,603 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 991.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,278 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,558,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,886,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,881,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

