SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 161.26%.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. 3,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

