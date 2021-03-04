SingularityNET Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $170.11 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.06 or 0.00788982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00027113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00033019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00062343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,153,005 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.