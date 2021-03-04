Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SHTDY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail drug stores, and clinics.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.