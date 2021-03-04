Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €104.89 ($123.40).

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 stock opened at €111.90 ($131.65) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. Sixt has a 12-month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 12-month high of €107.60 ($126.59). The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is €100.70 and its 200 day moving average is €87.92.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.