Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sixt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Commerzbank raised Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIXGF remained flat at $$119.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.73. Sixt has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $122.00.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.