Skba Capital Management LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 98,800 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 115,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 145.6% in the third quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 18,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 105,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Intel by 37.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 434,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,481,000 after purchasing an additional 117,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.73. 1,163,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,927,320. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.