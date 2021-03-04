Skba Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.15. 613,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,718,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $190.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

