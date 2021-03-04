Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Sells $762,400.00 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 20,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $762,400.00.

NYSE:SKX opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

