SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) CEO Purchases $16,039.92 in Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) CEO Marc Holliday bought 636 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $16,039.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $72.66 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $73,939,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 69,986 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 163,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 69,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

