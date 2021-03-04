Smart MFG Price Tops $0.0313 on Top Exchanges (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smart MFG has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and $36,540.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smart MFG has traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00058743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.85 or 0.00789734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00027408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00033000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00062411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

About Smart MFG

Smart MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 298,233,456 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB.

