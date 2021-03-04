Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Price Down 7%

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.78. 883,652 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 500,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $121.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Smart Sand by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Smart Sand by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

