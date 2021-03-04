SmartMesh (SMT) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.83 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

