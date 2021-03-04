Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. Smith Micro Software posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 464,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,230. The stock has a market cap of $278.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

