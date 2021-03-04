Snow Capital Management LP Sells 17,583 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Snow Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,583 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.23. 362,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,686,455. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

