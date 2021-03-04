Snow Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Snow Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,083 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.33. 181,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

