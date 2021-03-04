Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $247.03 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.25.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.50.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.