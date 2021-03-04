SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading 24.1% Lower This Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45.58 or 0.00096898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $13.86 million and $1.63 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.61 or 0.00471160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00072216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00077638 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00083841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.74 or 0.00473555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00051675 BTC.

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,007 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

