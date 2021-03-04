Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Trading Down 18.1%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s stock price was down 18.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 1,443,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,930,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a P/E ratio of -116.29 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

In other news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $550,539.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,042.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

