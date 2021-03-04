Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.62. 22,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,050. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $208.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Several research firms have commented on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

