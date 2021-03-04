Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.12. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 6,500 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.98 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.