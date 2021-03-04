Somerset Group LLC Makes New Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Somerset Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mplx by 35.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.46. 87,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,789. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $25.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.53%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.