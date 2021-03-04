Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.73% from the company’s current price.

SHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Sotera Health stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.75. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,879,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

