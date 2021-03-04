South State CORP. Has $4.39 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

South State CORP. reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,534 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,521 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,221 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 91,696 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,884. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.13. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,055 shares of company stock worth $16,618,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.