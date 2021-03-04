South State CORP. Sells 1,131 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

South State CORP. decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 110,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

