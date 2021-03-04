South State CORP. Sells 4,964 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

South State CORP. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of South State CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of PG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.05. 493,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,483. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.66. The firm has a market cap of $300.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

