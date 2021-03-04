Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Southern Copper posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $46.39.

Southern Copper stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.70. 86,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $2,270,589.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,600,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,878,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 478,534 shares of company stock worth $33,422,754 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 22,446,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,453 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 860.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 631.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 596,986 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

