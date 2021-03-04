SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Holdings Trimmed by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $34,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,902 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,259,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,412,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,371,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 181,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $61.96. 31,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,794. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

