SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Holdings Raised by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of GMF stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $146.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.70.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

