Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

SPE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,543. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.