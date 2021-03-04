Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Scotiabank

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNMSF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on Spin Master from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Spin Master from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.57.

SNMSF stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

