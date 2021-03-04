Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOY. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.60.

TOY opened at C$38.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.10. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$9.73 and a 1 year high of C$39.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.30.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

