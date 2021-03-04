SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 31.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One SPINDLE token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $902,279.99 and approximately $761.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,853.31 or 0.99648164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00039180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.04 or 0.00963522 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.81 or 0.00422840 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.58 or 0.00298980 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00089486 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006040 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00038253 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

