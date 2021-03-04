Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Raised to $50.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.95.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $51.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

